Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.62 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,615 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,466,000 after purchasing an additional 76,251 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 661,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 172,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,431 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $44.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

