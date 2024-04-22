Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,289 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,524,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after buying an additional 225,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $105.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average of $102.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

