Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,162 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.09% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,143,000 after purchasing an additional 791,030 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 958,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 48,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 590,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $50.12 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $53.02. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

