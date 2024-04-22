Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,990 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $105.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $110.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

