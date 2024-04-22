Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,132 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.34. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

