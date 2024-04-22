Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,241 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

BIV stock opened at $73.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

