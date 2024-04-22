Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,215 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $228,745,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $75.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.