Sigma Planning Corp Sells 11,876 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $199.21 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $239.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.17 and its 200 day moving average is $183.78.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.