Sigma Planning Corp Sells 119,182 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,182 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $58.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

