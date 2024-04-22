Sigma Planning Corp Sells 215,284 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,284 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 55,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.