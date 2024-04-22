Sigma Planning Corp Sells 34,636 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,636 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of IJS stock opened at $95.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
