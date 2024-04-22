Sigma Planning Corp Sells 36,569 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,569 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $84.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

