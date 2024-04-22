Sigma Planning Corp Sells 42,364 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,364 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 611,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $65.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $70.85.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

