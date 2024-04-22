Sigma Planning Corp Sells 42,613 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,613 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.39% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $849.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.