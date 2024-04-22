Sigma Planning Corp Sells 67,685 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,685 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,401,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 597,076 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,629,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.89 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

