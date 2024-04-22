Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,829 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PDEC opened at $35.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $825.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

