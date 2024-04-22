Sigma Planning Corp Sells 91,444 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,444 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

