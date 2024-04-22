Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,468 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $115.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

