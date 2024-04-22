Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HSBC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,465,000 after acquiring an additional 73,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 29.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 95,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Trading Up 0.3 %

HSBC stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

