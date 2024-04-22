Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Prologis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $103.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.