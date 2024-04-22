Signaturefd LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after buying an additional 449,310 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

