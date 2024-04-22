Simmons First National (SFNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Simmons First National’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $18.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $20.82.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Simmons First National by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 31,097 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

