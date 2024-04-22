Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 4,246 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $162,652,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,593,000 after buying an additional 1,512,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,066 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,108.5% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after buying an additional 668,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,267,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of JAAA opened at $50.72 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
