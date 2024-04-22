Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PRM stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 20.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

