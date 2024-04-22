Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the first quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

FingerMotion Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of FingerMotion stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. FingerMotion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $160.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

