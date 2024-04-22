Stifel Nicolaus Raises Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$17.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.23.

Aecon Group Stock Up 0.1 %

ARE stock opened at C$17.04 on Friday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti bought 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. Also, Director Stuart Lee purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

