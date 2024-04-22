StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.6 %

VSTO stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.85 million. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.