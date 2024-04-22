StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
BLIN stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.10.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
