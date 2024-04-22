StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

BLIN stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.10.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

