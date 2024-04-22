Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading Down 23.1%

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) were down 23.1% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 148,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 664% from the average daily volume of 19,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 16.49 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

