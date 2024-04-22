Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Post were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Post by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Post by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Post by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 3.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Post by 4.2% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST opened at $104.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $107.67.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

