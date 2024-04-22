Strs Ohio Sells 900 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SPXC opened at $116.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.41. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $124.81.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SPXC. StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

