Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.50.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $524.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $352.34 and a one year high of $543.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $524.91 and its 200-day moving average is $486.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.