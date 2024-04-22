Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $236.00 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $162.77 and a one year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.31 and its 200-day moving average is $225.87.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

