Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of HF Sinclair worth $26,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,135,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in HF Sinclair by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $56.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

