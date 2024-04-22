Sun Communities (SUI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Sun Communities to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $117.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.24, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.20. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $141.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 329.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

