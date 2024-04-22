SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SuperCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SuperCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in SuperCom by 81.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 297,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.