Susquehanna Raises Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $42.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALK. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.85.

ALK stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

