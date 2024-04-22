SVB Wealth LLC Sells 4,420 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 76,162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $56.74 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

