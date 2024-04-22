SVB Wealth LLC Sells 8,206 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Wipro by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 196,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Wipro by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 156,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Wipro by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 79,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WIT. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.05.

WIT opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

