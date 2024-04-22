TD Cowen Trims Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Target Price to $63.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $49.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.