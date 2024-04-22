Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 31,402 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 211,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $55.71 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.