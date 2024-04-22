Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $105.70 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

