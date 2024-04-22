Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases Shares of 15,548 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

