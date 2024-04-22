The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,808 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in AZEK during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,330,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,356,622. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. Citigroup boosted their target price on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of AZEK opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

