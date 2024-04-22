The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $168.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

EL opened at $144.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 111.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

