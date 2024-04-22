Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110,799 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $35,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $252.79 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $268.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.