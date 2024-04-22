Truist Financial Cuts Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target to $14.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $830.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $517.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.04 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

