UBS Group Trims U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price to $43.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.14.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

USB opened at $40.45 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.