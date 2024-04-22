Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $124.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, April 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

About Union Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

