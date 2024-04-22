Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $124.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $32.00.
Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, April 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.
Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares
About Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
