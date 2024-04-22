VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,734 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.39% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYD. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

